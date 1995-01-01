The Christmas Reunion

Written By Al Jones

I had a cute story shared with me the other day. Given the time of year and with Christmas coming so soon, I thought it appropriate to share with our readers this week.

It was last Christmas, and this gentleman had his siblings visiting with their kids. He was looking forward to catching up on their lives and seeing how much his nephews and nieces had grown. It had been a few years since he saw them last, so he knew that these kids would be in their teens now, and tried to prepare for entertaining them.

When they finally showed up a few days before Christmas, he found the reunion somewhat awkward. Not with his siblings or their spouses, but with his nephews and nieces. They immediately seemed bored and uninterested in being there. They didn’t even interact with one another. As a matter of fact, even when they were in the same room with each other, they didn’t talk. They simply asked for his Wi-Fi password and then they each found a corner to sit by themselves and spent their time occupied with their cell phones and tablets.

Well, you can imagine his disappointment. He had all of these great activities planned and was so looking forward to chatting with them. He asked his siblings if he had done something wrong. They all replied that, no, their kids just spend a lot of time on social media or playing online games. They were quite used to their children being occupied with a cyber-device of one type or another.

He was, to say the least, frustrated. All that excitement, all that planning…. for nothing. This certainly was not the Christmas reunion he envisioned before their arrival. He consoled himself with the knowledge that at least his siblings and their spouses were good company. But even that wasn’t as satisfying as he had hoped, because they too would quite often be preoccupied on their cell phones. They’d be in the middle of a story when their phone would buzz with a tweet or a Facebook message. He so longed for a time when cyber-devices didn’t exist. Not permanently, you understand, but at least temporarily, even if just through Christmas.

Christmas Eve had finally arrived. His wife asked him to go to the cellar to get a couple bottles of wine to serve with dinner. As he was coming back upstairs, he heard a commotion. “The Wi-Fi has stopped working!” exclaimed one of his nephews. “I was just about to get high score on my game!” screeched one of his nieces. It amazed him that the most vocal and emotional he had seen them since their arrival, was a result of losing access to the internet. Still, as host, he knew he had to appease them with something to keep them entertained until such time that the internet could be fixed.

He explained to them that it was probably no use in phoning his provider, as it was Christmas Eve, so the techs would most likely be off for a few days. However, he did have some games they could play that didn’t need an internet connection. He would pull them out while his wife fixed some snacks for them.

At first, the teens were disgruntled. But as they began to interact, the mood changed. It wasn’t long until excited laughter could be heard. So much so, that the adults were soon drawn in. Later in the evening, when everyone had gone to bed, he couldn’t help but smile as he lay in bed because he could still hear giggling and whispering between them until the wee hours.

The next morning, Christmas morning, everyone bounced out of bed. They checked their devices, still no internet. But they didn’t seem as upset as they originally did the evening before. After a big breakfast, the games and laughter continued.

Boxing Day came, and it was time for them all to say goodbye. He was kind of sad to see them go and thought he detected a hint of sorrow from each of them for having to leave. It warmed his heart to hear his nephews and nieces say, “Thanks for the best Christmas ever, Uncle.”

As they all pulled out of the driveway, his wife asked if he could take some of the leftovers down to the cellar and put them in the freezer. “And Dear?..... could you plug the router to the internet back in when you’re down there please?” she added. “Yes Love… will do,” he replied.

Some Christmas wishes can’t be waited on. Sometimes, only you can make your Christmas wishes come true.