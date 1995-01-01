IMPORTANT VS URGENT

Al Jones

There are times when working all day in front of a computer screen, leaves me feeling more exhausted than if I were to spend an entire day doing physical labour. If I get several days in a row like that, I almost feel like I’m in a rut of sorts. I just don’t feel healthy when I’m in those ruts.

We live in a very busy world, folks. So much to do but having only twenty-four hours in each day leaves things left over for the next day, or next week, or next month. As such, we try to prioritize. We choose what we deem urgent, or more important, at the time. We leave the rest for a future time.

I don’t know about you, folks, but I find myself kicking said self fairly frequently for choosing the wrong things as priorities. Quite often, something I thought I had a lot of time for, gets shuffled so far down the deck that it ends up becoming one of the urgencies I need to tend to. Of course, that means bumping something else, and it can snowball on me by making that task more urgent farther down the chain.

When this happens, we tend to put aside things that we feel will always be there. Family and friends are often the most taken for granted. We assume that if we can just get through all of this other ‘stuff’, that we will be free to visit or chat with them at a much less hectic or convenient time. Unfortunately, sometimes days turn into weeks, weeks turn into months, and in some cases, even years.

The other thing we tend to put aside is ourselves. We skip that hour at the gym so that we can get caught up on something else. Then we skip the next day and the next after that. Maybe we take a shorter vacation or put off a vacation all together. Maybe we skip the family bar-b-que or a party. Maybe we just don’t go out at all, engrossed in what we perceive to be more important.

How many of us had dreams, or aspirations, when we were younger, that were never realized? “I’ll go back to school for my Masters next year,” or “I’ll travel Europe in a few years when things aren’t so hectic”. “I’ll learn to play music, next year,” or “I want to learn to do…”. The funny thing about next year is that next year never seems to arrive. No matter what the date is, it’s this year.

Where does that lead us? Regrets. Regrets that we didn’t follow our aspirations. Regrets that we didn’t spend more time with our children when they were younger. Regrets that we didn’t spend more time with a lost friend, or loved one, when we had time. Regrets that we didn’t chase a dream, or challenge ourselves in our youth when we were stronger and time was actually on our side.

Priorities, folks. Methinks we’ve got them all screwed up. We need to re-prioritize. We need to make time for family again. We need to visit with friends we haven’t seen in a long time. We need to take our significant other out on a date. A real date where cell phones are shut off and we have each other’s undivided attention. We need to schedule personal time into the mix of daily tasks. We need to take better care of ourselves, and that includes our minds as well as our bodies. Our minds can’t be healthy if they’re filled with the poisons of regret. Those poisons lead to depression, insecurities, and reduced self-worth.