NEW YEAR FORWARD

Al Jones

“I can hardly wait for this year to end!” he exclaimed. “I’m looking forward to a much better year. I just know it couldn’t be any worse than this past one,” he added.

Personally, I’ve never understood the mindset of wishing away the old to start anew. I mean, I do, but I think of it in terms of day-to-day instead of year-to-year. I understand the need… even the want, to reaffirm our aspirations, to renew our commitment to be better to others, as well as ourselves, and to reclaim our faith in the world around us. But why January 1st? Pick any date on a calendar. Could we not do this every single morning when we look in the mirror to brush our teeth? Or every evening as we turn out the bedside light?

I also struggle with folks being so willing to leave the past behind. Surely, amongst any hardship endured, there must have been flashes of fond memories. And the obstacles and challenges we had to overcome, did they not educate us? Are we not wiser for the experience of those hardships? Are we not all stronger for enduring and overcoming? There can be no victory claimed where no challenge exists. I have to believe our struggles make us smarter, stronger, and worldlier.

Now, if one was to say, “I’m looking forward to what the future brings,” I totally get that. Because, to me, that is indeed what celebrating a New Year should be all about. We shouldn’t be looking upon the past with disdain. We should be looking forward with renewed hope, energy, and ambitions. We should leave behind sadness, regrets, and painful moments, so as to look forward toward new goals, new achievements, and new inspirations in our lives.

No matter what journey we embark on, or what path we choose, we take pieces of our past with us. It is up to us to choose the pieces. We can choose to struggle with a heavy load by carrying burdens such as old habits, old regrets, and old grudges, or we can choose to travel lightly, by only taking with us the memories of kindness, the lessons taught to us, and the goals we have yet to achieve. It’s kinda funny, folks, but it seems the older I get, the harder it is for me to carry a heavy load. So, if given the choice, I’d rather travel lighter.

Now, I’m not saying I’m ‘Mr. Sunshine’ by any means. I, too, allow the poisons of negativity to fill my head from time to time. I think we all do. But if I catch myself, I can choose to overcome those negative thoughts. The thoughts that defeat us before we begin or the thoughts that ridicule us when we fail. But I’m certainly not going to be able to overcome that mentality by resolving to do differently, only on the first day of a calendar. Nope, I’m going to have to look at that guy in the mirror often and remind him that January 1st may be the first day of the year, but every morning is the first day of the next year.

So, my New Year’s wish for you is simple. The past is what made you who you are today. I wish for you to take from the past what makes you smile, enriches your lives, and gives you the knowledge and confidence to continue moving forward. And with those tools, I wish your path moving forward to be fulfilling in mind, spirit, and faith.

From all of us at Scoop Central, we wish you all a happy and healthy New Year!! May you all carry a lighter load as we journey forward into 2017.