SPOTTY WINDSHIELD

Al Jones

“I love Chinese New Year,” he declared.

“But you’re not Chinese!” I rebutted.

“It doesn’t matter. It’s an excuse to eat Chinese food and I get to clean my windshield,” he said.

“Windshield? What the heck does your windshield have to do with eating Chinese food or celebrating the Chinese New Year?” I asked.

He chuckled a little and began to explain.

“You know when you drive your car with a nice freshly cleaned windshield? Nothing impairs your vision. The path forward is clear. The sun shines brightest and the world before you seems brighter. That is, until you get that first spot. Maybe it’s a bird flying over that unceremoniously christens your windshield, or a spot of mud that gets thrown onto it from a muddy puddle. You tend to fixate on it at first. It pulls your attention from the road ahead. Maybe just momentarily, until you can look past it, but for that brief period, we allow ourselves to see it as a blemish.”

“Now you’re driving along, and you have forced yourself to look beyond that spot to the road ahead. But another bird christens it, or you hit another puddle. The further you drive, the more spots appear on your windshield. Each time, you force your attention beyond those nasty spots to the road ahead.”

“You eventually have so many spots on your windshield that it actually impairs your vision. You can still see the road ahead, but it appears faint and blurry. The world doesn’t seem so bright. So you give it a blast of windshield washer fluid and initiate the wipers. The center of your windshield is now clear, but the wipers have now pushed all of those nasty blemishes to the sides. Your path forward is clear again, but the path does not seem as wide. You can see forward, but you can’t see as much as you could when the entire windshield was clean. You continue your journey, picking up more and more spots as you drive. Eventually, there are so many spots, that even your wipers cannot clear enough to see a clear path forward. It is at this point, we need to pull over and clean the entire windshield so as to see a bright world and road ahead.”

“Our lives work similarly. We begin each year with hope and a clear vision of a path forward. But we pick up spots. Spots that impede our vision. Spots that challenge our view of the path ahead. We do our best to ignore the first couple of spots. Perhaps we strayed from a resolution or faltered on a commitment we made to ourselves. We get back on track and see past those spots. But as we continue to move forward, other spots appear. They may be only a temporary distraction, but a distraction nonetheless. If we let these spots, these distractions, build up, our vision can become so blurry that we stray off the path forward.”

“So, to me, I see the Chinese New Year as an opportunity to clear those spots and continue the path forward. I’ve set up other little milestones throughout the year to keep me moving forward as well. Maybe I’ll clean my windshield again at Easter and then again the first day of summer. But each time I stop to clean my windshield, I commit to the path forward. I allow myself to forget about the spots in time that distracted me from my journey forward because I’ve now cleaned those spots away. My vision forward is clear and the world is bright again.”

I have to say, I’ve never heard an analogy quite like his. He has inspired me to, perhaps, pull over and clear my vision, as I continue to move forward through this year. I do truly prefer to see the world as a brighter place. That reminds me, folks, I gotta stop and pick up some washer fluid. (Chuckle.)