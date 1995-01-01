VIRTUAL REALITY ISN’T REAL

Al Jones

I don’t know if it’s just me, or if the world has become so lazy that we just can’t see beyond our own electronic screens. I sometimes think people want to get involved, maybe even help, but their own laziness prevents them from actually acting on those desires.

The only way to fully be active is to do just that… be active. The only way to help your community is to be active in your community. Liking a post on social media, or posting a rant on what you deem unfair, does nothing. If you want input into decisions the City makes, show up at open houses or join an actual city board, where the decisions are made. Complaining afterwards on social media just leaves you looking bitter and mean. If you believe a charitable organization needs assistance and support, volunteer a few hours a week. Sharing a meme on Facebook does absolutely nothing to find a cure for cancer, but volunteering a few hours a week at a cancer clinic, or actually attending a fundraiser for cancer, does tons.

Real influence and real contributions can only come from real relationships. I don’t care if you have 600 “friends” following you online, twenty contacts, face-to-face, will outwork you and contribute much more than you ever will online. Why? Because they are REAL relationships. The 600 online are not. I’m willing to bet that at least 500 of them have never even met you in person. It is not a real relationship until you have at least shaken their hand in person.

Social media has its place. It’s great for Grandma to see video clips of her grandchildren living hundreds of miles away. It can also help raise awareness of a cause or event. But unless people actually act on that awareness, it does nothing more. The ‘Airdrie Dads’ page is a great example of a bunch of guys that use a Facebook page for communication purposes and then, as a collective group, they go out together and volunteer or fundraise for worthy causes. They are actually active in their community. We, here at Scoop Central, use our ‘Here’s the Scoop’ page to further our reach of positive news and events in Airdrie and surrounding areas, but we still actually show up and volunteer or support the events we promote as often as we can. We don’t just post and say, “We’ve done our part”. Yet, even we catch ourselves slacking from time to time. We have to sometimes remind ourselves that we must do more than just talk about something… we must participate. It is much more effective to ask someone to join you in advocating for a cause than it is to dictate to them that they should be participating via a social media post.

So, here’s a challenge to all our readers this week, myself included; we could even make it a resolution of sorts. Let’s limit ourselves to no more than ten minutes a day on social media. Take all of the time we normally waste on social media, and put it into positive actions. Sign up to volunteer at a school, church, community event, or cause. Commit to forming one new friendship per month. It doesn’t have to be a bestie for life kind of friend, but at least someone to go share a coffee with from time to time. I’m willing to bet that we will all make new friends easily as a result of volunteering or attending community events.

We often hear people say that they moved here for the ‘small town feel’. That small town feel comes from people interacting face to face. It comes from waving at neighbours and meeting other folks at events. It comes from getting involved. If you moved here for the small town feel, then take advantage of it by getting involved. You can’t experience that feeling by liking a post online.

One last thing, folks. Let’s all commit to phoning someone up that we haven’t talked to in person for a long time. Invite them over or meet up with them for lunch. We need to reconnect in real life. It could be a family member, an old neighbour, maybe even an old high school buddy. But we need to reconnect as a society. Because virtual reality is virtually useless when it comes to relationships. And we all need relationships to help us journey through challenges and celebrate with in times of success.

Virtual reality is not reality. Let’s take the virtual out of reality and form some real relationships.