SCAM ALERT

Al Jones

It’s a new year, yet much of the previous remains. Despite the hope and positive thoughts that come with the turning of a calendar, we still have a few of the hardships from last year remaining. As we dig out and work towards getting everyone back to work, and looking out for neighbours that aren’t quite there yet, I thought it would be a good time to remind our readers of those that might try and take advantage of those going through hardships, or looking to save a little money, in these tight economic times. I’m talking about unethical scammers.

I’m not embarrassed to say that some of these thoughts come through experience. Others from those I’ve heard from. I don’t care how smart you might be, no one is immune from falling prey if they don’t know what to protect themselves from.

As the new provincial carbon tax invades our pocket books, there are unsavory characters trying to take advantage. I’ve already heard stories about door to door furnace salesmen, door to door natural gas suppliers, and door to door home renovation people. None of the stories I’ve heard have had a positive outcome. So rule number one… never… ever… buy anything at the door. Even if they show you credentials, those credentials can be faked. Even if they have a website that says they’ve been in business for fifty years, it means nothing. I can create a website today that says I’ve been in business for a hundred years. That doesn’t make it true. If they are offering something you are contemplating buying, check with the City first to see if they have an actual business license. Then, only if they do, check with the Chamber of Commerce.

Never… ever… buy anything from a telephone solicitor. No subscriptions, no services, nothing. Never … ever… make donations to someone calling over a phone. If you want to donate to a charity, look them up and you call them. That way you know it’s the actual charity and not some scammer trying to get your credit card info. Same with telephone solicitors. If I want my carpets cleaned, I’ll call a local carpet cleaner. If I want a subscription to a publication, I’ll call the publication directly.

Once you’ve hired a contractor for any home renovation project… never pay upfront. If they say they need money for materials, ask to pay upon delivery or better yet, ask for the list and buy them direct from a local building supply company. You can still get the contractor’s discount by showing the building supply store the contractor’s list and quote. If the contractor doesn’t agree… then find another contractor. Never pay for labour until work is completed. Always ask to see their City business license. A Calgary License doesn’t cut it in Airdrie, or Crossfield, or any other town for that matter.

The scammers try to get you through your email accounts as well. I’m sure most of us have caught on, but for those that haven’t, here are a few important things to remember. Banks NEVER ask you to update your account via email. Your email account isn’t in danger of being shut down, so if you get an email saying to reset or verify your email account, it’s a scam to take over your email account. Canada Post, Fed-Ex, UPS, or other courier companies don’t send emails telling you about tracking a package. If you think it might be legitimate, phone the courier company or Post Office directly. Revenue Canada NEVER sends tax arrears via email. Always call Revenue Canada direct. Yeah… you’ll have to sit on hold for what seems like forever, but it’s better than leaving yourself open to identity theft. Never… ever… open a zip file or click on any attachment of any sort that you didn’t ask for.

Last but not least, recognize that anytime you buy something online, that you are sharing personal data and credit info. I avoid buying anything online that I can buy locally. If you make online purchases, change passwords to all your accounts frequently. Usually scammers wait several months before using your info so as to avoid suspicion. By changing passwords frequently, it makes the data and credit info harder to abuse.

There are lots of other things to watch out for. As you come across them, please share with others so that they know what to watch out for.